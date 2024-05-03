The pastor of Akwaboah is unhappy about news surrounding the marriage of the musician

In a video, Apostle Francis Amoako-Attah denied rumours that Akwaboah and the mother of his child were at loggerheads

Many people who commented on the video have shared diverse opinions on the matter

Apostle Francis Amoako-Attah, the founder and overseer of Parliament Chapel International has set the records on the Akwaboah's past relationship with his baby mama.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Gossips24 Avenue, Apostle Francis Amoako-Attah, who was speaking in an interview with Angel TV, mentioned Gina as the baby mama of Akwaboah saying that there is no rift between the musician and the young lady.

Akwaboah's Pastor comments on musician's baby mama Photo credit: @Parliament Chapel International/Facebook @AkwaboahMusic/X

Opening up on how the duo met, Apostle Francis Amoako-Attah said Akwaboah was an organist whereas the lady was an usher in his church.

"I was there one day when the lady informed me that he is pregnant and was expecting a child with Akwaboah

He also denied rumours that there was a rift between the musician and his baby mama adding the lady was even present at traditional wedding

At the time of writing the report, the video of Apostle Amoako-Atta setting the records straight on Akwaboah's marriage had raked in over 8,000 views and 100 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users thronged the comments section of the video with some sharing diverse opinions about the revelations made by the man of God.

@lorettakrah9304 opined:

The bride is actually Apostle's secretary and supposedly they have been dating for a few years. Don't you think the obe who wrote the letter could have been a jilted lady?

@ladyhelengee added:

Hmmm asem ooo. Well!! Let's see what happens some few years to come about this issue.

@nassaraacheampong9602 added:

The lady should just leave the church for her sound mind. Imagine the pain seeing her lover every Sunday and any day during church program. The church you attend is not the gateway to heaven Christians should take note.

@HenryArko added:

This same Amoako Attah was the one that said Kennedy Agyapong would win the primaries

Akwaboah as he tries to kiss new wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that while taking pictures at their traditional wedding ceremony, Akwaboah Jr. acted coy on his big day.

The wife was seen using both hands to grab onto his waist to get him to hold onto hers; however, that yielded nothing.

During that process, Mrs Akwaboah tried to steal a kiss from the Lighthouse hitmaker and this got both of them laughing

