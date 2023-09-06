Alan Kyerematen on Tuesday, September 5, outlined the reasons for pulling out of the NPP presidential race

Among other things, he said the violence during the August 26 Super Delegates Congress and a system that seems to back a particular candidate make it impossible to trust the upcoming polls

Alan Kyerematen came third in the Super Delegates Congress after losing the projected second spot to Kennedy Agyapong, with Bawumia garnering the highest votes

Former trade minister Alan Kyerematen pulled a surprise on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, when he announced his resignation from the NPP presidential primary on November 4, 2023.

Kyerematen, one of the top three contenders in the crucial race to elect a flagbearer for the party in the 2024 election, outlined the reasons for pulling out of the race in a press statement issued shortly after a press conference was cancelled.

, he stated, among other things, that he didn't have confidence in the November 4 process, suggesting that it will be skewed to favour a particular candidate.

L-R: Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen. Source: Facebook/@newpatrioticpartyghana

Although he didn't mention which candidate is being favoured or would be favoured, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign has been described as backed by the "establishment."

Alan's performance in the August 26 special delegates congress was disappointing as he placed third, losing the projected second spot to Kennedy Agyapong.

As pollsters predicted, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia came in first and also won with more than expected votes.

YEN.com.gh sifts out the three key reasons Alan Kyerematen gave for withdrawing from the race below:

1. Intimidation and violence marked August 26 Super Delegates Congress

Alan's statement said the level of intimidation of varying intensity unleashed on a significant number of delegates at voting centres across the 16 regions during the August 26 special voting by the electoral college is unprecedented in the history of NPP.

"In addition, the fact that my Polling Agent in the North East region has suffered severe damage to his eyesight, arising from his bold and courageous effort to ensure compliance with the very rules and regulations for the conduct of the elections as approved by the Presidential Elections Committee, will forever remain a dark spot in the history of internal elections within the Party," the statement said.

Alan also described the attack on his polling agent, Ali Zakaria, and various acts of violence and collusion reported at voting centres during the August 26 process as despicable.

Per Alan's argument, if the special voting could be marked by so much violence, then the final and crucial election would be worse, so he didn't want to be part of the whole process.

2. One candidate was being favoured by the established system on August 26

Alan Kyerematen also noted in his statement that after he and his team carefully analysed the results of the elections last month, it became clear to them that the entire process was strategically and tactically skewed to favour one particular aspirant.

Although the statement did not name the candidate, Vice President Bawumia's campaign has been fingered in the past for being unduly favoured in the race.

"The pronouncements made by some leading Members of our Party both before and after the elections, also lend weight to my observations," the statement said.

3. It's clear the final election on November 4 will favour one candidate

It is the case of Alan Kyerematen, a respected diplomat and experienced politician, that the current system is rigged to favour one particular candidate.

He cited procedural challenges and a lack of trust in the entire election process ahead of November 4.

"Regrettably, I am not convinced that the circumstances I have referred to earlier, will not persist or even be escalated in the next round of elections, for which balloting is scheduled for Wednesday, 6th of September 2023," he said.

NPP calls off run-off after Boakye Agyarko withdraws from race

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party called off the Super Delegates Congress run-off for the fifth flagbearer aspirant position.

The party called off the run-off after Boakye Agyarko withdrew from the race when the electoral college was reduced to only the National Council members.

Agyarko said the decision to limit the voting to the NPP National Council members was unconstitutional.

With Alan out of the race, too, it means the ballot will have only four candidates on November 4, all things staying as they are now.

