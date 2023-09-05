Nana Akufo-Addo has touted his decision to ban galamsey, saying the move has resulted in a reduction of carbon emissions

He made the comment on Tuesday, September 5, when he delivered a speech at the 2023 Africa Summit in Nairobi, Kenya

Nana Akufo-Addo also urged other African states to follow in Ghana's footsteps to reduce their carbon footprints

Nana Akufo-Addo has scored high marks for his decision to ban illegal small-scale mining popularly called 'galamsey' in Ghana.

Delivering a speech at the 2023 Africa Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, the president said the ban has advanced the Sustainable Development (SDG) Goals on carbon emissions.

A Galamseyer, an illegal gold panner, washes the soil to check as he looks for speck of gold, in Kibi area (L) and President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Source: UGC

He said since the ban, at least 20, 000 young people have been engaged to plant over 30 million trees in two years to create jobs and restore degraded lands.

“These policy initiatives are already yielding positive results in the attainment of SDG Goals, particularly the goal of reducing our carbon emissions,” he said on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Akufo-Addo urges other African states to also reduce emissions

Nana Akufo-Addo urged other states to follow in Ghana's footsteps and reduce carbon emissions as part of the fight against climate change.

Ban illegal mining in Ghana

In 2021, President Akufo-Addo tasked the military to lead a nationwide operation to clear small-scale illegal miners out of its water bodies.

Some 200 soldiers were deployed to lakes, rivers and waterways in the Western and Central Regions.

They were tasked to "remove all persons and logistics involved in mining."

For decades, pollution from mining has destroyed lush vegetation and contaminated freshwater sources across the country.

Night galamsey workers in Ghana reveal why they would never stop practice

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that a group of galamsey workers recently got many talking after they stated that they would never stop what they do.

One explained that they make GH¢500 every single day, which no company in Ghana will be willing to pay.

A netizen shared that he believes the only solution to galamsey is for the government to create enough jobs for the youth.

Okyenhene destools Benkumhene of Asamang Tamfoe over illegal mining

In other news, in an unprecedented move, Okyenhene Amoatia Ofori Panin destooled one of his chiefs for engaging in illegal mining.

Benkumhene of Asamang-Tamfoe, Nana Boakye Darkwa, was destooled after a petition was brought against him by some concerned citizens.

After a series of proceedings by the Akyem Abuakwa Judicial Council that was chaired by the Okyenhene, the Benkumhene was stripped of his title.

