Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams declared support for Israel amid its attacks on Palestinian territories.

In his sermon on October 15, 2023, Duncan-Williams asked his Action Chapel International ministry congregation to pray for Israel following its response to the terror attack from Hamas.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams. Source: Twitter/@ArchbishopNick

Source: Twitter

The flag of Israel was emblazoned on the giant screen behind him during the prayer time.

The church also prayed for peace in hotspots across the world.

The Israeli onslaught on the Palestinian territory of Gaza began on October 7 when Hamas launched a military offensive that killed 1000s in Israel, including many civilians.

Israel subsequently declared a state of war and has since been bombing Gaza.

In a social media post, the Israeli Embassy in Ghana thanked Duncan-Williams for his prayers and support.

“We are very pleased with such a show of support in these devastating times.”

Some Ghanaians, however, criticised the preacher because of Israel's role as an aggressor with bombings in the wake of the terror attack.

They felt the preacher needed to support Palestine, which has been faced with a humanitarian crisis following the bombings from Israel.

