H.E Hajia Mrs. Samira Bawumia, Second Lady of Ghana, addressed the Africa Women and Children Conference (AFRIWOCC) pre-COP28 Climate Forum at Harvard University in Cambridge-Massachusetts, USA.

In her role as Chair and Convener for AFRIWOCC, Mrs Bawumia emphasized the necessity of focusing on women's participation in combating climate change, especially given the United Nations' estimation that 80% of those displaced by climate threats are women.

Financial Empowerment for Sustainable Solutions

During her address, the Second Lady urged financial institutions to prioritize funding for women, particularly in the green sector, to foster gender-responsive and children-sensitive solutions to climate change.

AFRIWOCC, a biennial high-level conference, convened this year under the theme "Amplifying the Voices of Women and Children in Climate Action."

It provided a platform for global experts to discuss climate-related issues impacting Africa.

Mrs. Bawumia, also a Global Ambassador for the United Nations' Clean Cooking Alliance and the World Health Organization's Health and Energy Platform for Action, highlighted the underrepresentation of women in the energy sector, citing data from the International Renewable Energy Agency.

The pre-COP forum at Harvard sets the stage for AFRIWOCC's participation in COP28 in Dubai-United Arab Emirates, scheduled for December.

Leading by Example: Samira Bawumia's Advocacy and Initiatives

Over the years, Mrs. Bawumia, through her not-for-profit organization, the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP), has advocated for women and children's wellbeing, providing support in maternal health, education, and empowerment.

She has received global recognition for her contributions to Sustainable Development Goal 7 and the Humanitarian Award from the Atlanta City Council.

