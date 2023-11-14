Maximus Ametorgoh, the designer of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) logo, recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of his creation.

Maximus Ametorgoh, a talented Ghanaian, recently marked two decades since he designed the iconic Ghana Health Service (GHS) logo.

Maximus shared the milestone on X, formerly Twitter, expressing amazement at how time has flown since he won the National Logo Competition.

“Wow! I designed this logo exactly 20 years ago. It was a National Logo Competition that I won. Time flies!”

A collage of Maximus Ametorgoh and the GHS logo he designed

The GHS logo, delicately, portrays the careful and considerate treatment of patients by GHS staff, using the metaphor of handling an egg.

As the nation celebrates this enduring symbol, continues to excel in his roles as a Digital Lead at PopOut, a Digital Marketing Strategist, Social Media Coach, Advertiser, Columnist, Speaker, and Esports Entrepreneur.

Comments on the post

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions from the post. Read them below:

@sbobtoya said:

God!!!...i ironed your logo for over 10years...my mum ,now retired, worked with GHS. She had different colour variations of the cloth too. Pink, Green, White...

@kapsugar wrote:

Approach the authority to give you money to upgrade to a better one and I know you can deliver that better. It doesn't look more professional this time. Great effort.

@agbanyaklu said:

May we also one day in the future see our achievements and be so proud of it!

@MacGyamfi wrote:

Hope you cashed out,

@dungaAvalanche said:

Respect! Industry pioneer @MaxiAmetorgoh I used to see this logo when I was kid on national television, not knowing the face behind the logo was you all along.

@goldenbwoigh wrote:

I like how the egg in it signifies life and health

