Erica Amo Oduro, a student from Otuni-Asikam Glory Preparatory Junior High School in the Eastern region of Ghana, has achieved a perfect score of 1 in all eight subjects of the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Erica's outstanding performance has garnered widespread attention and praise for her dedication and scholarly excellence.

Her exceptional achievement was revealed as the West African Examination Council (WAEC) released the results of the 2023 BECE.

This year's BECE saw the participation of 600,900 candidates nationwide, maintaining an almost equal gender distribution with 300,404 male and 300,496 female candidates. The examination also accommodated 53 visually impaired candidates, 366 with hearing impairment, and 54 with special educational needs, emphasising inclusivity in the assessment process.

However, amid the celebration of academic success, concerns about mass cheating have emerged. WAEC announced that the results of 22,270 candidates are currently under scrutiny, and there is a possibility that they may be cancelled pending the outcomes of ongoing investigations.

Despite utilising 2,137 examination centres nationwide, 3,366 candidates were marked absent during the examination. WAEC's commitment to maintaining the integrity of the examination results underscores the importance of fair and unbiased assessments.

Brilliant Wesley Girls' High School student blows exams with all As in WASSCE

Earlier, Nana Adwoa, a 17-year-old student from Wesley Girls, achieved an outstanding feat by scoring 8As in all eight subjects, including challenging STEM courses, in the WASSCE.

Despite the rigorous academic challenges, she excelled in Elective Chemistry, Biology, Physics, and Elective Mathematics.

Expressing her ambition, Nana Adwoa aspires to study at Ashesi University or the Massachusetts Institute, driven by her dream to be a globally successful woman making a lasting impact.

