New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant and Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has celebrated his 60th birthday

He visited the Kumasi Children's Home with the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, to mark the momentous day and donate food items

Heartwarming pictures from the occasion, posted on his socials, have warmed the hearts of online users

The Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, marked his 60th birthday at the Kumasi Children's Home on Saturday, October 7.

He kicked off his day with early morning prayers before joining the orphanage to put smiles on their faces.

Bawumia marks his 60th birthday at the Kumasi Children's Home. Photo credit: mbawumia.

Source: Instagram

Bawumia expresses gratitude

Handlers of his socials gave his followers a glimpse of the beautiful memories the vice-president created with the kids and the donated food items to the charity. Bawumia visited the charity home with the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, and some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

"From early morning prayer sessions to spending quality time with children of the Kumasi Children's Home, I say thus far, the Lord has brought me. I am grateful to you all for celebrating my 60th birthday with me," the caption read on Instagram.

See the images below:

Peeps celebrate Bawumia

Many were touched by the vice-president's decision to celebrate his birthday with the children at the charity home

Bawumia turns 60

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Vice-President Bawumia received well-wishes from many New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters as he turned 60 on October 7, 2023.

The hashtag #BawumiaAt60 trended, with well-wishers sending goodwill messages to the vice-president.

The Vice President also turns 60 as he wrestles with an ongoing economic crisis in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh