70 hilarious fat jokes that will have you rolling with laughter

Who doesn't love a good laugh? And what's more amusing than knowing you are thick and can make a joke about it? Fat jokes are entertaining, but caution should be taken before sharing them because physical appearance is a sensitive subject, as it can be perceived as body shaming. Explore the best fat jokes to tease your friends and family.

Since childhood, fat jokes have added a layer of fun to life. However, Before you share jokes about someone’s size or weight, it’s important to verify they’re comfortable with this type of humour. Many find this topic sensitive and may view these jokes as a form of body shaming.

Hilarious fat jokes

People love laughing, and being able to recognise life's small absurdities may make even the worst days seem a little brighter. These fat jokes range from humorous, witty remarks to esoteric pun references.

Funny fat jokes

The funniest fat jokes are a great way to laugh and connect with fat family and friends. If you want to make your loved ones roll with laughter, here is a list of fat jokes.

Hey, my friend, you are so fat that when the family has their picture taken, you're the background.

Tom was so fat when he stepped on the scale, it said, "To be continued."

What is the difference between a skinny person and a fat person? The skinny person is very lean, and the fat person is very jell-ous.

A lifeguard approaches her and says, "Excuse me, ma'am. Could you please leave the beach?" The obese lady replies, "Why? What's wrong?" Well, you see, says the lifeguard, "It's getting pretty late, and the tide wants to come in!"

If weight is a number, then mine is unlisted.

What's a fat ghost's biggest fear of physical therapists? Being exercised.

A study done recently has found out that women who have a little extra weight live longer than the men who talk about it.

She has so many double chins she looks like she is staring at you over a pile of pancakes.

A fat lady says to Big Bertha, "I have had it with dieting... I lost two pounds last week, and nobody noticed."

You shouldn't make fun of fat people. They've got enough on their plates already.

I'm not saying my ex was fat, but it took a year for my memory foam mattress to forget her.

What do you call a serial killer that only kills fat people? A mass murderer.

Fat jokes pick-up lines

Does your crush have some fat on them? An excellent fat pick-up line will start the conversation and impress them. Here are some amusing pick-up lines for them.

I will name your kiss avocado because it's good fat.

Are you on the treadmill because you think you're fat?

You don't sweat much for a fat girl.

Hey, baby, are you from McDonald's? Because you're fat and greasy.

If a fat guy grabs you and puts you in a bag, don't freak out. I told Santa I wanted you for Christmas.

Are you a fat girl? Because I'm running out of options.

Ever make it with a fat guy with a whip?

I love your body because good things don't come in small packages.

A skinny guy approached a fat guy and said to everyone, 'Look, when we stand together, we look like the number 10'.

After years of dieting, I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people.

I heard you liked avocados. Well, I'm a good fat.

Fat jokes to make someone cry

The purpose of making fat jokes is to make others cry with laughter. Here are some of the most stunning fat jokes that are so funny they could make your friends roll with laughter.

My boyfriend hates it when I make jokes about his weight. He needs to lighten up.

I'm not saying my wife's fat, but if I had to name the 5 fattest people I know, she'd be 3 of them.

My 6-pack is very precious to me. That’s why I protect it with a layer of fat.

Every time someone calls me fat, I get so depressed I cut myself … a piece of cake.

Relationships are like fat people. Most of them don’t work out.

My ex-girlfriend told me nothing shocks her anymore, so I switched her digital scale from pounds to kilograms.

I keep trying to lose weight … but it keeps finding me.

I went to the doctor today, and he told me I was overweight. I said, “I want a second opinion.” He said, “Okay, you’re ugly too.”

You're so fat that when you skip a meal, the stock market drops.

I can’t believe I forgot to go to the gym again today. That’s seven years in a row now.

She's so fat that she fell and rocked herself to sleep, trying to get up!

Fat momma jokes

Fat momma jokes, commonly known as yo momma so fat jokes, are always entertaining but hurtful to some. Before sharing such jokes, asking your friends if they are comfortable with them is appropriate. Here's a list of yo momma jokes about fat people you may share with your pals.

Yo mama is so fat.... she starts the alphabet with O B C D

Your momma is so fat that when she accepts website cookies, they run out.

Yo momma so fat, I pictured her in my head, and she broke my neck.

Your momma is so fat that a water park hired her to sit in a wading pool and start flapping her thighs together to make waves.

Yo mama is so fat that she needs to wear a watch on both wrists because of the time zone difference.

Yo Mama so fat that when she slid into my DMs…. my phone ran out of space.

Yo mama so fat, every time she's about to jump in the pool, God says: "Noah, get the boat NOW."

Yo momma weighs so much that she gets out of breath every time she jumps to a conclusion.

Yo mamma so fat, her favourite soccer team is Hamburg.

Yo, momma is so fat. Rick and Morty thought her navel was a portal to another dimension.

Yo momma is so fat, Naruto; she couldn't make enough shadow clones to surround her.

Yo momma is so fat that her naval arrives in a room 5 minutes before the rest of her body does.

Yo, momma is so fat; the only insurance she can get is group insurance!

Yo momma is so fat she wore a yellow raincoat, and people yelled Taxi!

Fat cat jokes

Cats have a unique way of finding their way into people's hearts, especially when they're chubby. So get ready to smile and purr along with these amusing fat cat jokes that will make your day!

What do you call a fat cat who's also a magician? The Great Catsby.

Why did the fat cat join the circus? Because he wanted to show off his "big top" skills.

How does a fat cat greet its owner? With a meow-chup of love.

What do you call a cat who loves to swim? A "puddle" of fluff.

What's a fat cat's favourite movie? "The Lion King Size".

Why was the fat cat always so sleepy? Because he had a serious case of the "purr-manent nap" syndrome.

Why did the fat cat bring a ladder to the grocery store? To reach the treats on the top shelf, of course.

Why did the fat cat become a lawyer? Because he was a real "cat"torney.

What do you call a fat cat who's also a detective? Sherlock Holmes... with extra rolls.

Why was the fat cat so excited about Fridays? Because he knew it was fish fry-day.

What do you call a fat cat who loves to dance? A "paw-ty" animal.

Why did the fat cat sit on the remote control? He wanted to be in "purr-gram" control.

What's a fat cat's favourite song? "All About That Bass" by Meowghan Trainor.

Why did the fat cat sit on the computer? Because he wanted to keep his "mouse" warm.

Fat joke comebacks

When someone makes a joke about your weight or refers to you as fat, you have millions of possible responses. The following are some of the best fat joke comebacks you may use when someone tries to body shame you.

Body shaming isn't cute, and it's the same with you.

Don't you need a licence to be that ugly?

Be careful; I ate the last person who commented on my weight!

The only reason I'm fat is because a tiny body couldn't store all this personality.

I could lose weight if I wanted to, but you are stuck with your horrible personality.

I'm sorry you're hurting enough that yelling at a stranger seems acceptable.

You are proof that evolution can go in reverse.

You know things expand when they heat. So I'm not fat, I'm Hot!

I bet you are not half as proud of your body as I am. You should learn to speak with a little more respect.

I'm not fat. I'm abundant.

Perhaps if you are friendly to the next person, they might help.

Thanks for the compliment. What time does your mom pick you up from daycare?

Are fat jokes bad?

Humour is subjective, as some jokes can be funny to some people while sounding offensive to others. Nonetheless, fat jokes can be harmful and hurtful and are frequently interpreted as a type of body shaming, which can have significant effects on people's mental and emotional health.

When you joke about someone's weight, ensure the person you're telling the joke to can handle it. Otherwise, never make a joke about someone's physical appearance.

Fat jokes are usually humorous to some people. However, not everyone likes people making fun of their weight. Share the above hilarious fat jokes with your friends and family who have a sense of humour and are not sensitive about their weight.

