A 58-year-old man has killed himself at Pumpside, a suburb of Assin Fosu in the Central Region

The deceased, Emmanuel Oteng, was found hanging at the back of his house by his wife

He left an emotional note to his family after battling with illness in the lead-up to his death

A 58-year-old man took his own life at Pumpside, a suburb of Assin Fosu.

The deceased, Emmanuel Oteng, was found hanging with a dry line attached to a wood at the back of his house.

The deceased left a note for his family before killing himself. Source: Getty Images

He was discovered at 2:05 am on Saturday after struggles with skin ailment.

He purportedly left an emotional note to his wife and children in twi saying: "I leave you under the protection of God; may he forever be with you, for you have fought a good fight."

His wife said the deceased left their room around midnight, causing her to later search for him.

The widow later found his body hanging and reported to the police.

Koforidua man takes his own life

A man killed himself in Koforidua in the New Juaben North Municipality.

Yaw Christopher was discovered hanging in his room on the morning of November 8, 2023.

A note was found at the scene urging the sale of his property to help his mother.

Human remains were found in his room after police investigations.

Police officer takes his life

A policeman took his own life by shooting himself.

The name of the male police officer was withheld from the public.

In 2022, the Ghana Police Service dealt with a number of such incidents prompting widespread concern.

Source: YEN.com.gh