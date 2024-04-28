Naomi, a self-driven Ghanaian food vendor from Akyem Oda in Ghana's Eastern Region, has candidly opened up about her business

In a heartfelt interview, she revealed earning an impressive GH₵500 daily from selling fried yam despite the challenges she faces

Naomi's ambitious plans for her savings include a five-year target to invest her hard-earned money into opening a saloon

Naomi, a Ghanaian fried yam vendor who relocated from Akyem Oda in Ghana's Eastern Region to Accra for greener pastures, has proudly disclosed that she makes GH¢500 daily.

During a candid interview on Ghanaian Grind on 3Xtra, the determined businesswoman opened up about her life and food venture.

Ghanaian fried yam seller Naomi reveals she makes GH¢500 daily from her business. Photo credit: tv3_ghana.

Source: Instagram

Why Naomi moved to Accra for a better life

Naomi disclosed that she moved to Accra due to joblessness in her native town, where life was difficult due to financial reasons.

''I was without a job, so I relocated to Accra and partnered with someone to fry yam ... I make GH¢500 daily,'' Naomi said.

Businesswoman faces massive challenges in her thriving business

The businesswoman decried the challenges of the food business, including instances where the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) seized her items.

Despite the impediments, Noami told 3Xtra she has a five-year plan to invest her savings into opening a saloon.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian SHS graduate Dominic Oduro who turned down a university education to sell fried yam

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Vendor of One Styk Fries founder Dominic Oduro has been selling fried yam for more than six years after he took over the food brand from his mother after senior high school.

He previously worked as a swimming coach and French teacher before taking over the business at Bawaleshie, East Legon, Accra. In an interview, the alumnus of Labone Senior High School told SVTV Africa's DJ Nyaami that the initial stage was not easy. He recounted being called names because of his gender.

Dominic Oduro, however, overlooked the challenges, focusing on and rebranding the small business. He mentioned that they were selling without a portable shelter.

Source: YEN.com.gh