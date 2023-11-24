Man Attacked At Obuasi, Killed By Rival In Fight Allegedly Over A Girl

A 35-year-old man has been killed in a fight over a girl at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region

The deceased was beaten by a gang organised by a man also believed to be seeing his girlfriend

Kessben FM reported that the victim was brutally attacked by the gang and left him dead

A 35-year-old man from Manso in the Ashanti Region reportedly met his untimely death because of tensions over his purported girlfriend in Obuasi.

The victim was beaten by a gang organised by a man also believed to be seeing his girlfriend.

Police personnel from Obuasi rushed the victim to hospital. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Kessben FM reported that the victim was brutally attacked by the gang and left for dead.

Ghana Police Service personnel from Obuasi came to the rescue of the victim, who was lying wounded on the floor.

He was given medical attention but died from his wounds.

Source: YEN.com.gh