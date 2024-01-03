A thief in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem district was found trapped in a taxi cab he was stealing from

Reports indicated that the 21-year-old thief was unable to get out of the car even when it was opened

The owner of the taxi had complained about thefts from his car in the past and issued a warning

A notorious thief in Eguafo in Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem was found trapped in a taxi cab he was reportedly trying to steal from.

Reports indicate that the thief could not exit the car even when it was opened for him.

Residents suspect some spiritual intervention in this case. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Residents believe there was something spiritual that had bound the thief.

The thief had a knife, screwdriver, and a pair of scissors on him when he was found.

The taxi owner had complained about thefts from his car in the past and issued a warning to the community.

The owner said items stolen from the vehicle include car tape, mobile phones, and money.

The incident has since been reported to the Police for investigation.

Forex bureau operator robbed of cash and gold

A forex bureau operator was robbed of GH¢250,000 cash and gold worth GH¢150,000 in broad daylight at Amanfrom.

The victim was on his way to purchase gold from a customer when he was attacked by men on a motorbike.

An eyewitness said the robbers claimed they were police officers when bystanders tried to intervene.

Robbers on motorbike attack man in Adabraka official town

A man in Adabraka was robbed of a substantial amount of cash by two men in broad daylight.

The robbery occurred in Adabraka Official Town in Accra, between Nobles Spot and Aponkye Spot.

The robbers were on a motorbike and secretly followed the victim before attacking with a pistol.

Man jailed for violent robbery

A 19-year-old man was jailed 17 years after stabbing a woman and robbing her of GH¢976.

The convict pleaded for mercy when he was given a 17-year jail term for the attack, which took place at Sakumono.

The convict said he did not know what came over him when he attacked the woman and robbed her.

Source: YEN.com.gh