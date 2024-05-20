Mohammed Kudus scored an incredible overhead kick goal against Manchester City, and a Manchester United fan was left in awe.

In a TikTok video, the United fan, who goes by the name Naheem, begged his club to sign Mohammed Kudus over the summer.

Footage of the goal has been trending on social media, with football fans praising the Ghanaian international.

Fifi Anaman, in a discussion with YEN.com.gh, shared his thoughts on Mohammed Kudus moving to a bigger club

Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus, on Sunday, May 19, 2024, had football lovers in awe with an incredible overhead kick goal against Manchester City. The goal, which has since been trending on social media, has drawn praise from Premier League fans.

Among those impressed was a Manchester United fan named Naheem. In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, Naheem expressed his admiration for Kudus' skill and pleaded with his club, Manchester United to sign the talented player over the summer.

The goal came in the 42nd minute when Kudus got hold of a cross into the box from a corner kick. In a swift move, he smashed it home, leaving the spectators stunned.

The footage of Kudus' goal has been making rounds on social media, with fans praising the Ghanaian footballer for his performance. The footballer has had a stellar debut season for West Ham.

Fifi Anaman says Mohammed Kudus deserves to play for a big club

Sports journalist Fifi Anaman spoke to YEN.com.gh about the prospects of Mohammed Kudus joining a bigger club. The seasoned journalist said he believed the Ghanaian footballer deserved to play for a big club.

"Yes. I think he deserves to play at a bigger club. He has proven that he is made for the very top. In England, he deserves to play for a club that not only has history but is currently challenging for honours. Clubs like Arsenal, City and Liverpool. Although I think Liverpool would be the best fit as the club is in transition so he could easily fit in and get more playing time," hee said.

Mohammed Kudus wins fans

Mohammed Kudus wins fans

niiKofi commented:

Kudus is the reason why I hate Mr Hag..u chose Antony over Kudus...

Adam said:

which bicycle kick goal is better kudus or garnacho

mrena12 reacted:

westham doesn't deserve kudus, he needs a bigger club

Bright commented:

As a Ghanaian I reject Manchester United for Mo Kudus in Jesus name

SpectralKronos reacted:

for kudus this summer it'll be like 120 million lmaoooo

Mohammed Kudus celebrated by West Ham

In another story, Ghanaian professional footballer Mohammed Kudus' scissor kick goal against Manchester City on the final day of the Premier League has been celebrated by his club, West Ham United.

The official TikTok account of the Hammers celebrated the goal by using the viral Agadoo sound.

The video got many people laughing hard in the comments, while others admired the exceptional goal.

