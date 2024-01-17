A suspected phone thief was lynched at Wassa Akropong in the Amenfi East municipality

The suspect was considered a notorious thief and stripped and stoned to death by some community members

The Ghana Police Service in Wassa Akropong has begun investigating the incident of mob justice

A suspected phone thief was lynched in Wassa Akropong, located in the Amenfi East municipality of the Western Region.

The suspect, known as Atta, was stripped naked when caught and stoned to death.

Police have not made any arrests following the incident. Source: Getty Images

The suspect is known as a notorious thief in the area and is considered a significant threat to the community.

The lifeless body of Atta has been transported to the Wasa Akropong Government Hospital morgue, where it is awaiting autopsy.

The local police have initiated investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No arrests have been made since the lynching occurred.

Source: YEN.com.gh