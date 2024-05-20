Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has made a groundbreaking announcement regarding his relationship status following the saga between him and his baby mama

In a post made on X (formerly Twitter), the comedian announced that he's found a new love, and they are expecting a child

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions as some criticised him for calling out his baby mama, while others were delighted over the news

Ghanaian comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, has taken the internet by storm after announcing that he's expecting a baby with another woman.

According to him, he's finally found love after all the drama associated with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole.

Funny Face celebrated his newfound life, whom he introduced as Nana Yaa Boatemaa Boateng.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote:

"Keep ur head up .. one day you will find true love .. I love you Nana Yaa Boatemaa Boateng️. May God bless our unborn son."

Netizens divided over Funny Face's announcement

Netizens have received the news with mixed reactions. While some were delighted, others called out Funny Face for calling his wife names.

@Pope Palmer wrote:

"Don’t call the mother of your twins names!"

@Sarkodie Ba LAW wrote:

"Hmmm God is with u."

@Blackwall Custom Garage & Mobile Detailing wrote:

"U still de love? Bro like by now u for stick to “Fear Women” bro"

@GracePersonify wrote:

"Not all relationships will end in marriage. Not all marriages will last till Jesus comes. Learn to accept some things and move on Funny. Name-calling and all that won’t result in what you want."

@NANA QUAME OHENE OKYERE BOATENG wrote:

"Wo diɛ nkwala sem nkoaaa nana Boateng."

@King Foli wrote:

"You fall in love again? Eii hmmm."

@bra_kojopele wrote:

"You started again."

Funny Face goes on a new rant, throws shots at baby mama Vanessa Nicole on Instagram

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face has gone on a new rant, blaming his baby mama for preventing him from seeing his kids.

The comedian lamented that Vanessa Nicole, after calling to reconcile with him, has once again started to prevent him from seeing his kids.

Funny Face said he has been through a lot since meeting his baby mama, with whom he has two kids.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

