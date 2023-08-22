A 19-year-old man has been jailed 17 years after stabbing a woman and robbing her of GH¢976

The convict pleaded for mercy when he was given a 17-year jail term for the attack which took place at Sakumono

The convict said he did not know what came over him when he attacked the woman and robbed her

A 19-year-old man has been convicted and jailed 17 years after stabbing a woman and robbing her of GH¢976.

His victim was wounded critically and hospitalised after the attack, which occurred on August 9, 2023, at Sakumono.

The convict, Christopher Amolee, who worked in a car wash, pleaded guilty to the charge of robbery against him.

Amolee pleaded for mercy during the court proceedings, where he did not have a lawyer.

But the police prosecution pushed for strict punishment given the violent nature of the crime.

Source: YEN.com.gh