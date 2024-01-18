A Deputy Registrar of the Bolgatanga Technical University has been shot dead by unknown gunmen

A Deputy Registrar of the Bolgatanga Technical University has been shot dead by unknown gunmen.

The victim has been identified as one Alhassan Azumah, and his murder has stunned his community.

Alhassan Azumah (L). Source: Graphic Online

Source: Getty Images

The deceased was promoted to the rank of Deputy Registrar in the university about two months ago.

Graphic Online sources said two gunmen on a motorbike shot him multiple times around 7 pm on Wednesday.

The attack occurred outside his residence in Sokabisi, a suburb of Bolgatanga.

He was walking around his residence when the attackers shot him and sped off on their bike.

Robbers kill man's pregnant wife after mistakenly stealing loaf of bread

Robbers mistakenly stole a loaf of bread instead of cash in the Nadowli-Kaleo District in the Upper West Region.

The robbers attacked a businessman who had returned home and stole the bread from his motorbike.

The victim, Raymond Suglo, was left with several wounds after the attack, and the robbers made away with what they thought were sales from his business.

After realising the mistake, the robbers returned to the home of the businessman and killed his pregnant wife.

Police officer killed in robbery

YEN.com.gh reported separately that a police officer was killed during a robbery attack on a mobile money vendor at Ejura in the Ashanti Region

The Ghana Police Service revealed the identity of the officer who died as General Sergeant Ahmed Kamal.

The Ghana Police Service said two robbers were wounded and arrested, while one accomplice is on the run.

GTV journalist escapes robbery

GTV journalist Sayida Maltiti Sadick recounted a near-death experience on her Facebook page.

The journalist said the bus she travelled in was attacked by armed robbers around Kintampo.

Sadick has since said they arrived safely at their destinations after what she described as a near-death experience.

Source: YEN.com.gh