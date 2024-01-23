The Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua, will host the 2024 Independence Day National Celebration

The Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua, will host the 67th Independence Day National Celebration.

The Koforidua Youth Resource Center will host the event and parade on March 6, 2024.

The celebration rotates across regions. Source: Getty Images

The decision was announced by Lord Commey, Director of Operations at the Office of the President, who led the national planning committee members to the Region.

The committee notified the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs about the decision and assessed Koforidua Youth Resource Center facilities.

Commey urged the region to capitalise on the opportunity to showcase itself to the country.

The Koforidua-hosted celebration will be the final one of the Akufo-Addo administration.

The 2023 Independence Day was hosted by Ho, the Volta Regional capital.

The event will be co-hosted with the Adaklu District at the Volta Regional Youth Resource Centre at Adaklu.

Concerns over expenditure

Critics have accused the government of making the Independence Day celebration too much of a party.

For example, former President John Dramani Mahama accused the New Patriotic Party of turning the celebrations into a jamboree.

Politician John Dumelo also issued an open letter to President Akufo-Addo on saving money on Independence Day celebrations.

He stated that times are hard financially, and to save the country millions of cedis, Akufo-Addo should broadcast his speech on TV and then host a ceremony at the Black Star Square.

John Dumelo's statement has sparked debate on social media, with others listing the benefits of the celebrations to Ghanaians.

Effiduase SHS student stuns attendants of independence parade

An SHS boy trended after a video of him leading a march past during the Independence Day parade surfaced.

In a video on TikTok, the Effiduase Senior High School student was filmed doing push-ups as he led other students to march during the parade.

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the young boy for his excellent display and strength.

