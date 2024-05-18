The video of Celestine Donkor's brother calling out critics over her sister's comments has gone viral

He opined that many young Ewes are not proud of their names, and that is something that should be looked at

Many people who commented on the video shared varied opinions on the comments of the young man

The brother of Celestine Donkor has said it is time for Ewes to begin asking questions about why many of their youths have issues with their surnames.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man @raymicheal1, who took to TikTok to share his displeasure on criticisms against her sister regarding her earlier comments on her surname, said the time has come for Ewes to tackle the root cause of the matter.

He opined that many Ewes, particularly the youth, have issues with their surnames and tend to hide from people.

"Why are you not looking at the root cause of the issue, why are young Ewes guys and ladies not proud of their names. Is it not something that is worth discussing and finding out. Why is it that we, the Ewe people majority of us, are not proud of our Ewe names?I know pastors who always abbreviate their Ewe names," he stated.

He also dispelled the comments that Celestine Donkor is not proud of her Ewe heritage by revealing that all three children of the gospel musician have Ewe names.

At the time of writing the report, the video of Celestine's brother had received over 900 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the comment made by the brother of Celestine Donkor.

a20 stated:

My bro you have spoken well. The way I vex when I saw the woman’s video. God bless you for fighting for your sister

user5343671025034 added:

My brother this issue is over. You talks too much.

janet added:

thanks for defending ur sister ,she said nothing wrong ,they were trying to creat fun oo,why so much insults from our people

Blakk Rasta advises Celestine Donkor

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Blakk Rasta has chided Celestine Donkor regarding heavy Ewe names.

Giving a submission on his radio programme, he noted that an apology for the remarks was good. However, it is not enough.

He unequivocally condemned the statement, stressing that it was an indictment of the Ewe culture, and also urged to go to the Volta Region and make amends.

