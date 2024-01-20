An old video of Ghanaian Prophet Fire Ogya sharing that he is still a virgin has resurfaced on social media

It comes amid his doom prophecy about the Black Star and the club's player, Mohammed Kudus, before their match with Egypt

The old footage, published on the social media account of Gharticles, caused a massive buzz online

Ghanaian preacher Prophet Fire Ogya, known in real life as Reverend Jedidia Henry Kore, has been trending on social media since his doom prediction about Black Stars.

Since his grim prediction about the club and their footballer Mohammed Kudus, visuals of the preacher, both old and new, are making the round online.

Old video of Prophet Fire Ogya revealing he's never slept with a woman causes massive buzz. Photo credit: OHEMAA SUPA TV.

Source: Instagram

In one of the clips, Prophet Fire Ogya discloses that he's still a virgin. The preacher opened up about his sexual life during an appearance on Supa's Kitchen two years ago.

''I'm still 100 per cent virgin. But a lady tried to break my virginity, but I fled,'' he told the host.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trailed the video of Prophet Fire Ogya

The social media account Gharticles posted the video of Prophet Fire Ogya on Instagram, where online users shared their thoughts.

Barbara_ofosu reacted:

So, he’s the one behind this voice.

Kduahdc said:

I will never ...the ...ayoo Proph.

SamLokko posted:

Ah, this man paa, you run away from lady.

YamDonald indicated:

Free scholarship. Wei.

Mohammed Kudus: Ghana footballer wins Man of the Match in Black Stars Game against Egypt

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus emerged as the Man of the Match in the game against Egypt in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The West Ham United football star scored a brace in the match that ended 2-2 on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Kudus received the honour for his outstanding performance following the highly competitive game, becoming the second Ghanaian player to win the title, following Alexander Djiku in the first Black Stars game against Cape Verde. Netizens, especially fans of Mohammed Kudus, took to the comments section of a post by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to shower compliments on the footballer.

