A Ghanaian law student from the GIMPA Law School emerged as the Overall Best Law Student at the recent Gambia Law School call to the Bar.

The student, Keren Naa Ayiyaakor, was also honoured as the Best Female Student, Best Student in Criminal Procedure, and Best Student in English and Legislative Drafting.

Keren Naa Ayiyaakor. Source: Twitter/@LampteyKeren

Source: Twitter

In her valedictory speech, Ayiyaakor paid tribute to the support she had received from her family.

“To say thank you is even an understatement. Words might not be enough to show how appreciative I am.”

She also encouraged current students, urging them to persevere, be consistent, form study groups, and seek help when needed.

Acknowledging the support from the faculty and fellow students at The Gambia Law School, Ayiyaakor underscored the pivotal role of collaboration and shared learning experiences in the collective success of the student body.

In her speech at the call, Ayiyaakor called on the management of The Gambia Law School to consider easing regulations for international students.

She also said foreign students called to the Bar would like an opportunity to work in The Gambia.

In Ghana in 2023, 1,092 newly qualified lawyers were called to the Ghana Bar under the General Legal Council.

This number of lawyers being called to the bar in 2023 was an improvement on the figure of 1,075 from 2022.

In 2023, there were 2898 candidates, of which 946 missed out on being called.

One of the applicants that noticeably missed out was YouTuber Elorm Ama Governor-Ababio, who was denied a call to the Bar again just days before the enrolment ceremony on October 20, 2023.

Foreign Affairs minister called to the Bar

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Ministry Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey was called to the Ghana Bar.

The Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Ministry congratulated Botchwey on becoming a lawyer.

In a post on Twitter, she said she was “Grateful and thankful

Source: YEN.com.gh