North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice to investigate the sale of six hotels owned by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to agric minister Bryan Acheampong.

Ablakwa revealed that documents suggest SSNIT is on the verge of selling a 60% stake in six of its hotels to the minister.

In his petition, the MP contends that selling SSNIT’s shares violates procurement procedures and wants the commission to stop the sale.

“In my petition, I am inviting CHRAJ to investigate grave matters concerning conflict of interest, abuse of power, lack of due process, procurement breaches, cronyism, and graft,” he said.

Ablakwa further asserted that Acheampong, who owns Rock City Hotel Limited, has breached the Constitution by holding a professional position without permission. This violates Articles 78(3) and 98(2) of the 1992 Constitution.

The hotels in question include Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Elmina Beach Resort, Ridge Royal Hotel, Busua Beach Resort and Trust Lodge Hotel.

Ablakwa's previous alarms

Ablakwa recently complained about the 150% allowance increment granted by the GNPC board and CEO despite the country's dire economic conditions.

He says he's proposing a new bill to stop the practice where boards and CEOs can increase their salaries.

Ablakwa also leaked that the Black Stars of Ghana budgeted $8 million for preparation and participation in the AFCON tournament in Cote d'Ivoire.

The North Tongu MP described the allocation as shocking and called for a parliamentary probe.

The document was a letter from the Ministry of Youth and Sports requesting the Finance Ministry make a partial payment of $8,506,450.

SSNIT reserves projected to hit 0 by 2036, per new report

YEN.com.gh reported the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has projected a complete depletion of SSNIT’s reserve by 2036.

The International Labour Organisation made these findings in an actuarial valuation study of SSNIT’s viability

It said starting in 2029, total contributions, investment income and other income will no longer be sufficient to pay for annual expenditures

Source: YEN.com.gh