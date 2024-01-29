A Ghanaian UN peacekeeper has been killed in South Sudan after a recent eruption of violence

A UN peacekeeper from Ghana has been killed in South Sudan.

The peacekeeper, who is yet to be named, was killed alongside some civilians after clashes on South Sudan’s border with Sudan.

The Ghanaian UN Peacekeeper is yet to be named. Source: Getty Images

In a statement, the UN said the clashes occurred on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

The clashes occurred in three locations in the Abyei area, leading to the evacuation of civilians to ensure their safety.

The UN has said it is still taking account of the number of people killed, wounded and displaced by the violence.

Ghana peacekeepers have received praise for their work in hotspots like Sudan and Lebanon.

In 2021, Ghanaian peacekeepers at the UN Mission in South Sudan were commended for their lifesaving support to a man who was severely wounded during inter-communal clashes in the north of the country.

Captain Cecilia Erzuah, a Ghanaian peacekeeper, was named the United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year 2022.

The award honours a military peacekeeper who promotes the principles of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on women, peace and security.

Clashes between different communities are common in South Sudan, which is still reeling from years of a devastating war.

The UN Mission in South Sudan has been operating since July 2011, protecting civilians displaced by conflict.

It has also been facilitating conditions for delivering humanitarian aid, and preserving peace efforts.

Ghanaian corrections officer awarded by UN

YEN.com.gh reported that Sergeant Josephine Dei Kotei, a Ghanaian correction officer, was awarded a UN medal in 2021 for her relentless service in South Sudan.

The 30-year-old wanted to become a nurse in order to care for others, but that changed through an interesting turn of events.

Josephine works around the clock to ensure that law and order are maintained around her territory.

