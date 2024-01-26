Two fire service personnel are in a critical condition in hospital after a burning building collapsed on them

The critically injured personnel have been admitted to the University of Ghana Medical Centre at Legon

Two other personnel were treated and discharged after the building collapsed on Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Four officers of the Ghana National Fire Service sustained various injuries after parts of a burning building collapsed on them at West Legon in Accra.

Two of the injured personnel are in critical condition after the Wednesday, January 24, 2024, incident.

Fire service management visited the injured men. Source: Facebook/ Ghana National Fire Service

Source: Facebook

They have been admitted to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), Legon.

Ibrahim Anum and Prince Ofori, the two personnel who suffered minor injuries, have been treated and discharged.

The fire service explained that a beam broke in the burning building, causing the collapse on the firefighters.

The Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Julius A. Kuunuor and other management members of the service visited the two firemen on admission.

The service said they were responding well to treatment.

"It is refreshing to note that they are out of danger and responding well to treatment per the briefs of the medical doctors at the UGMC."

The CFO assured the injured officers of the service's commitment to providing them with the best health care, prayed for their rapid recovery and thanked them for their selfless services.

Fire rocks Makola again

The fire service has been on hand to prevent several fires from escalating in the last few months, like when the fire destroyed over 200 shops at the Makola Mall in Accra.

The fire service told YEN.com.gh that it had saved over 2,000 shops from being destroyed.

Fire service personnel braved small explosions from gas cylinders to keep the fire under control.

Bawumia discloses government's plan to buy helicopters for Fire Service

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in December last year that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia announced a project by the government to make the fire service a world-class service.

The vice president said the government planned to acquire modern rescue helicopters for the national fighters to deal with their logistical challenges.

Bawumia commented when he commissioned a two-storey dormitory block, a two-storey classroom block and a dining hall for the Fire Academy and Training School.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh