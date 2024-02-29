The US has released a statement condemning Ghana's Parliament's passage of the anti-LGBTQ bill

A statement from the US Department of State noted that the bill threatens fundamental human rights

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, also said the bill's passage was profoundly disturbing.

It has called for a review of the bill's constitutionality, officially called the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, to protect the rights of all persons in Ghana.

A statement from the US Department of State noted that the bill threatens freedom of speech, press, and assembly.

"Limiting the rights of one group in a society undermines the rights of all," it said.

The US also noted that such discrimination against LGBTQ persons in Ghana would harm business and economic growth in the country.

Similar criticism has come from several human rights organisations and international bodies.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said the bill's passage was profoundly disturbing.

“The bill broadens the scope of criminal sanctions against... and threatens criminal penalties against perceived allies of LGBTQ+ people,” said Türk.

The passage of the bill on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, came after a voice vote by MPs.

During the deliberation stage of the bill on the floor of Parliament, Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin restated his concerns with custodial sentences under the bill.

The bill will now be forwarded to President Nana Akufo-Addo for his assent.

Among other things, persons who identify as LGBTQ or engage in same-sex acts could be jailed between three months and three years.

Open allies of the LGBTQ such as donors, activists, or promoters, could be jailed between a minimum of three months and a maximum of six months in jail.

