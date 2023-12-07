A woman in Kyekyewere, behind Koforidua, disappeared months ago, sparking a community-wide search

Her son, Gideon, initially claimed she went to a funeral but later confessed to taking her life during a fight over GH₵500

Gideon is now in custody as the small town grapples with the shocking revelation of a family dispute turned tragic

Kyekyewere, located behind Koforidua, became the centre of a mysterious disappearance that unfolded over a few months.

The woman reportedly vanished without a trace, triggering a community-wide search. Her son, Gideon, initially informed concerned neighbours that she had gone to attend a funeral and never returned.

However, the narrative took a sinister turn as Gideon faced police interrogation. Shockingly, he confessed to taking the life of his own mother, admitting that a dispute over GH₵500 had escalated into a fatal altercation.

Son takes mother's life at Kyekyewere Photo credit: KOLA SULAIMON / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The details surrounding the tragic incident slowly unravelled, revealing a disturbing family conflict that ended in a tragic loss.

Gideon now finds himself in police custody, awaiting further legal proceedings. The community, grappling with the shock of the revelation, is left to grapple with the unsettling truth that a seemingly ordinary disagreement led to such a devastating outcome.

As investigations continue, the small town of Kyekyewere is left to reflect on the fragility of human relationships and the unexpected darkness that can lurk beneath the surface of seemingly peaceful lives.

Watch the video below:

Tragic end for mobile money vendor: Francis Larbi, a 30-year-old mobile money vendor, takes his own life following a GH¢15,000 scam and boss's pressures

In another story, Francis Larbi, a 30-year-old mobile money vendor, tragically ended his life after falling victim to fraudsters who deceived him into losing GH¢15,000.

The distressing situation was exacerbated by pressure from his employer to repay the funds.

The unfortunate incident unfolded when Larbi received a deceptive call from fraudsters falsely claiming that his sister in the UK had sent urgent items requiring immediate retrieval.

Tragedy strikes in Assin Fosu suburb as 58-year-old man takes his own life

Meanwhile, in the suburb of Pumpside, Assin Fosu in the Central Region, a devastating incident occurred as 58-year-old Emmanuel Oteng took his own life. Discovered hanging at the back of his house by his wife, Oteng left an emotional note to his family, revealing his struggles with illness leading up to his tragic demise.

Source: YEN.com.gh