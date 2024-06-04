The family of the boy who died in a car crash involving Lil Win has dismissed claims that they would resort to an out-of-court settlement

The family of Ampomah Tawiah, the three-year-old boy who died in an accident involving Ghanaian comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as Lil Win, says they would not accept any out-of-court settlement.

In an interview on Angel FM, the family stated that an erroneous impression has been created out there that they are financially disadvantaged and would readily accept financial compensation from the actor should it be offered.

They clarified that they have the money to see the matter to its end and would not compromise on getting justice for the tragic death of their child in the fatal accident.

They have warned Lil Win's legal team and management not to take them for granted or further insult them by suggesting such a deal.

A spokesperson for the family said the family is not poverty-stricken.

He said the family rented a storey building and owned the car that was totalled in the tragic accident, “so we are far from financial struggles”.

The family further blasted Lil Win’s Public Relations Officer, Akwadaa Nyame, for purportedly trying to skew the events of that day to suit his boss’ narrative.

The family said shifting blame from Lil Win to get him to dodge the legal repercussions for his actions would not work.

The family has placed its faith in the Ghana Police Service, its prosecutors, and the legal system to ensure that justice is duly served.

The family stated that they do not have any vendetta against Lil Win; they want him to suffer the consequences of his actions.

Lil Win faces seven years in prison if found guilty

YEN.com.gh reported that Kwadwo Nkansah, known as Lil Win, has been charged with dangerous driving and negligently causing harm following the road crash he was involved in.

According to the law, Lil Win is facing up to seven years in prison, given the nature of the charges.

The charges were given at the Asokore Mampong District Court, which granted Lil Win GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties.

His lawyers noted that he suffered injuries, including internal bleeding and required further treatment.

Lil Win was arrested by police shortly after being discharged from the hospital on Monday, June 3, 2024.

