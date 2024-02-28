Parliament has passed the controversial Anti-LGBTQ bill nearly three years after it was first proposed

Persons who identify as LGBTQ or engage in same-sex acts could be jailed between 3 months and three years

During deliberations, Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin reiterated his opposition to jailing people because of their sexuality

Ghana's parliament has passed the controversial Anti-LGBTQ bill following a private member's motion in 2021.

The passage of the bill on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, came after a voice vote by MPs.

The bill will now be forwarded to President Nana Akufo-Addo for his assent.

Among other things, persons who identify as LGBTQ or engage in same-sex acts could be jailed between three months and three years.

Open allies of the LGBTQ such as donors, activists, or promoters, could be jailed between a minimum of three months and a maximum of six months in jail.

Before a recent amendment, any LGBTQ allies faced a minimum of five years in prison.

Human rights activists have cautioned that the bill will violate the fundamental human rights of Ghanaians.

During the deliberation stage of the bill on the floor of Parliament, Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin restated his concerns with custodial sentences under the bill.

Afenyo-Markin appealed for the opportunity to file an amendment to the bill.

"Perhaps one of the reasons my amendment on clause 12 failed was that it was not advertised," he noted.

Afenyo-Markin had wanted to substitute community service with incarceration as punishment under the bill.

Speaker Alban Bagbin shot down his appeal for an amendment after arguments that it was not in line with the standing orders of Parliament.

Precedent set by Akufu-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has set a precedent of not signing private members' motions into law if they impose a cost on the public purse.

He has already refused to assent to the Criminal Offences Amendment Bill 2023, 1 and 2, and the Ghana Armed Forces Amendment Bill 2023.

The President, in a letter to Parliament, cited financial implications on the state’s consolidated fund and potential breaches of Article 108 of the Constitution as reasons for his refusal to assent to the three bills which had already been passed by Parliament.

US Ambassador Virginia Palmer speaks against Ghana's anti-gay bill

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the Ambassador of the US to Ghana has responded to claims that the US promotes LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana.

Virginia Palmer says her opposition to the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill stems from her love to see gay children being given safe havens in Ghana.

Her comments follow moves by Parliament to consider and debate the Bill, which is currently before the constitutional committee for deliberations.

