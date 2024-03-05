Kojo Antwi’s Plush Residence Near Kwashieman Gutted By Fire

Highlife star Kojo Antwi’s residence near Kwashieman in Greater Accra has reportedly been gutted by fire

In a video shared by blogger Nkonkonsa, Ghana National Fire Service personnel were seen trying to bring the fire under control

The fire reportedly resulted in severe damage, including the loss of a studio and other valuable possessions

Fire gutted the residence of Highlife star Kojo Antwi, located in Hong Kong near Kwashieman in the Greater Accra Region, according to multiple media reports.

The cause of the Sunday, March 3, 2024, fire remains unconfirmed by authorities.

Some reports indicated that it started in a corridor close to a kitchen within the building.

In a video shared by blogger Nkonkonsa, Ghana National Fire Service personnel are seen fighting the intense blaze.

The fire reportedly resulted in serious damage, including losing a studio and other valuable possessions.

The Ghana National Fire Service personnel were able to stop the fire from spreading to other homes.

Firemen injured during operation

Two fire service personnel were left in critical condition in hospital after parts of a burning building collapsed on them.

The critically injured personnel have been admitted to the University of Ghana Medical Centre at Legon.

Two other personnel were treated and discharged after the building collapsed on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

The fire service has been on hand to prevent several fires from escalating in the last few months, like when the fire destroyed over 200 shops at the Makola Mall in Accra.

The fire service told YEN.com.gh that it had saved over 2,000 shops from being destroyed.

Fire service personnel braved small explosions from gas cylinders to keep the fire under control.

Bawumia discloses plan to buy helicopters for Fire Service

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in December 2022 that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia announced a project by the government to make the fire service a world-class service.

The vice president said the government planned to acquire modern rescue helicopters for the national fighters to deal with their logistical challenges.

Bawumia commented when he commissioned a two-storey dormitory block, a two-storey classroom block and a dining hall for the Fire Academy and Training School.

