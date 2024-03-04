A video of a school adopted by Spanish players of Ghanaian descent, Inaki and Nico Williams, has popped up online

In the video, the students were seen wearing jerseys from their club, Athletic Bilbao, recently donated by the brothers

Scores of fans thronged social media to hail the Wiliams brothers for their latest development in Ghana

Inaki and Nico Williams are professional football players who have had an unmissable impact on the Spanish top flight with Atletic Bilbao.

Ahead of the 2022 World Cup, Inaki Williams, who had a successful stint with the Spanish club, switched focus to Ghana while his younger brother Nico remained with Spain.

According to a recent report, which has excited scores of fans since it was published online, the Williams brothers currently own the Lead International School in Pokuase, Accra.

Niko and Inaki Williams school in Pokuase comes to light

Inaki and Nico Williams were both born in Spain to Ghanaian parents Maria and Felix, who left Accra in 1993 to become migrants in Spain in search of greener pastures.

Lead International School, which now boasts of the Williams brothers as financiers, was founded by Richard Kwarteng Ahenkorah.

The brothers are believed to have joined hands with the founder last summer, helping to improve not only education facilities but also the extracurricular potential of the students by building a mini modern football park for the school.

has gone viral as scores of netizens thronged social media to share their admiration for the Williams brothers.

Fans hail Nico and Inaki Williams

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens in reaction to Nico and Inaki Williams' new school in Ghana.

@LFCGeezy said;

These brothers are so cool man

@Echezola88 wrote:

Giving back to the community is one of the best things ever. God bless them.

@_samorano0 noted:

Wow it’s great to invest in your Father’s land . A great gesture , congrats to the children too

Inaki scores a superb goal ahead of the Copa Del Ray final

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Atheltic Bilbao's recent game in which Inaki Williams converted a cross from his younger brother into a goal during the 13th minute.

The Ghanaian brothers combined again just before half-time, with Nico scoring from close range after Inaki's low cross.

