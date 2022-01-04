The military man who was caught on camera discharging firearms on December 31st at the A&C mall could be sacked

According to the acting PRO of the Ghana Armed Forces, Commander Andy La-Anyane, he could also have his rank reduced

Commander La-Anyane said until investigations are concluded and allegations against him against reasonable doubt, he would not be spared

Trigger-happy military officer who is in police grips for his indiscriminate use of firearms in a public place, Flight Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong, could possibly face outright dismissal of having his rank reduced.

The Ghana Armed Forces have given the assurance that Flt. Sergeant Frimpong will not be shielded or let scot-free if he is found guilty of the allegations.

The Acting Public Affairs Director of the Ghana Armed Forces, Commander Andy La-Anyane in a report filed by Graphic.com.gh, said once the investigation is done, Flt. Sergeant Frimpong could face the above punishments.

"...we have a lot of disciplinary things that we can take up but I don't want us to jump the gun.... it ranges from a reduction in rank to even dismissal, that is the highest...".

It is an offense to discharge a firearm in public without lawful and necessary occasion under Section 209 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29).

Man spotted firing AK-47 at A&C in viral video to usher in 2022 arrested

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghana Police Service has announced the arrest of Flt. Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong in connection with the discharge of a firearm at the A&C Mall, East Legon, on Friday, December 31, 2021.

The suspect was arrested courtesy of a collaboration between the Police and the Military Police. This followed a Police investigation into a viral video that showed a man firing several shots of a firearm at the A&C Mall in Accra.

"The suspect, Flt. Sergeant Nicholas Owusu is currently detained by the Military Police whilst investigations continue," the Police statement said.

