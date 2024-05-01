A young Ghanaian man based in Dubai has opened up about how difficult life has been for him

In a trending video, the young man, identified as Pizzaro Offinso Abrantie, said he is tired of life

Although he appeared to make the video in jest, many who saw it encouraged him never to give up

A young Ghanaian man hustling in the United Arab Emirates seemed to have given up on life abroad after he was captured in a video taking off his work attire.

The man, identified as Pizzaro Offinso Abrantie, a taxi driver in Dubai, said he is tired of life because nothing seems to be working for him.

Pizzaro Offinso Abrantie in photos. Photo credit: pizzaro91offinso/TikTok

Source: TikTok

After opening up about his ordeal in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Offinso Abrantie consequently took off his work uniform and threw it into the front seat of his taxi while walking away.

"Our elders did not tell us the truth about this life; life is hard, and the hustle is real. I have done everything, but nothing seems to be working for me. I can't live this life anymore; I'm tired," he said.

It does appear that Offinso Abrantie's complaints about life abroad were made in jest, sarcastically portraying a difficult situation in Dubai.

Ghanaians encourage him not to give up

Some Ghanaians who came across the video on his TikTok page, @pizzaro91offinso, encouraged him to continue as his breakthrough was near.

Some of the reactions to the video, which had clocked close to 2k likes and 56 comments at the time of drafting this story, have been compiled below:

Ermac Sarpong commented:

"Owara never give up."

Pizzaro91 Offinso Abrante3 replied

"okay my bro I will try again."

Kmawuli666 also commented:

"Enough is enough."

Untouchable CT said:

"take it easy, bro."

Pizzaro91 Offinso Abrante3 replied:

"okay my sister."

Source: YEN.com.gh