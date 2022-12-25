Government wants to make the Ghana National Fire Service a world class service in the coming days

Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said there is a plan by the government to acquire modern rescue helicopters for the national fighters to deal with their logistical challenges

Dr Bawumia made the comment when he commissioned a two two-storey dormitory blocks, two storey classroom block and a dining hall for the Fire Academy and Training School

Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed a plan by the government to purchase a helicopter for the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

According to the vice president, the decision is part of efforts to make the national firefighters rub shoulders with the best in the world.

Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia hands over keys to the storey building to the fire service (L) and an stock photo of a rescue helicopter. Source: Facebook/@mbawumia, Jubilee House Communications.

"In the coming years, government intends to make the Fire Academy and Training School Africa’s best by providing training facilities such as simulators which comprises of firefighting simulators and urban search and rescue simulators to help keep firefighters abreast with modern firefighting and rescue skills.

"Government is also considering the acquisition of fire fighting and rescue helicopters as a long term solution to some of the delivery challenges of Ghana National Fire Service," Dr Bawumia said.

The vice president made the comments when he commissioned infrastructure projects and operational vehicles for the service the Fire Academy and Training School in Accra on Friday December 23, 2022.

The vice president commissioned 2 two-storey dormitory blocks, two storey classroom block and a dining hall for the Fire Academy and Training School.

The vice president said that since the coming into office of the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration in 2017, the Ghana National Fire Service has been given permission to recruit in excess of 7000 personnel to augment the manpower strength of the Service.

"This demonstrates Government’s efforts of ensuring that, the Ghana National Fire Service has adequate personnel to expand its operations to cover all Districts of the Country," Dr. Bawumia stated.

