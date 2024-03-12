Two prison officers were arrested for aiding the escape of a Chinese convict at the Nsawam Medium Prison

Two prison officers were arrested for aiding the escape of a Chinese convict at the Nsawam Medium Prison.

The two, Joseph Oteng and Sergeant Isaac Boateng Bonsu were charged with conspiracy and aiding escape.

They had taken the convict to a hotel in Korle Gonno to meet his wife in what appeared to be a prearranged meeting.

The officer uncuffed the Chinese man and was offered food by his wife as they spent time.

The Chinese man and his wife then escaped from the hotel via a balcony while the officers waited in the hotel reception area.

Initially, the officers reportedly lied about what happened and hid the handcuffs in Tema.

They had claimed the Chinese man jumped into an unmarked vehicle and escaped.

The officers have pleaded not guilty and were granted bail.

It was initially reported that the Chinese suspect, Xiao, allegedly feigned illness and was subsequently transferred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra for medical attention.

3 Cameroonians with Ghana Card caught trying to get Ghana passports

Three Cameroonian nationals were jailed for fraudulently acquiring a Ghana card and Ghana passport.

The three convicts plead guilty to entering and remaining in Ghana without a permit in addition to the Ghana Card fraud.

The three have been identified as Tibab Beltus Mbachick, Mbaku Ransson and Mba Dieudonne Akuro.

Nigerian women jailed for sex trafficking

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that two Nigerian women were jailed for 10 years and seven years with hard labour after a sex trafficking conviction.

The two women cried in court when sentenced on trafficking charges and begged to be sent back to Nigeria.

The four trafficking victims were in number and all Nigerian nationals, according to testimony in the Tarkwa Circuit Court.

