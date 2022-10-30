40+ latest Ghana weaving shuku hairstyles for ladies to rock in 2023

If you are planning to change your appearance, start with your hair. Shuku hairstyles are among the most popular and timeless looks. The shuku style normally features cornrows in a high ponytail or a bun.

Shuku hairstyles. Photo: @1n_styles, @trenzas_henrry , @mich_hair1, @_claudialazaro_ (modified by author)

Shuku hairstyles are ideal for the office and other informal settings. They can be worn by women of all ages and be installed in different sizes and colours.

Best shuku hairstyles for you

Every woman desires to look their best whenever they leave their house. If you are tired of rocking the same hairstyle, you can switch things up with one of the shuku hairstyles below.

Thin-thick alternation

What are Ghana braids? Photo: @africahair_empire, @nabuafricanhairbraiding (modified by author)

It is a fact that women with neatly done hairstyles and good grooming are often the most confident. Cornrow shuku hairstyles that alternate between thick and thin lines are cute, neat, and trending.

Touch of colour

Different hairdos enhance one's beauty, but the latest shuku cornrows hairstyles top the list for their catchy design and head-turning impressions.

Accessorised shuku

Trending shuku hairstyles. Photo: @hair.by.nai, @hairbylaideeshay (modified by author)

Accessorised cornrows are among the top three shuku hairstyles today. Accessories add some oomph to the final look.

High bun

High cornrow buns are among the trending shuku hairstyles in 2023. Ladies love to change their hairstyles every so often depending on the occasion, season, social status, and mostly in line with fashion trends. Try a high bun today.

Amazing feed-in cornrow shuku hairstyles

Cornrow shuku hairstyles. Photo: @moya_hairstylist (modified by author)

The simplicity of this protective hairstyle will save you both money and time with a guarantee of youthful looks. The style is a catch for any woman regardless of age.

Classic shuku

The bun gives the style the right touch making it friendly with your routine activities and suitable for those hot days. Cornrow hairstyles will most likely never go out of fashion.

Boho stitches pony braids

What are Ghana braids? Photo: @mich_hair1, @korikouturehair (modified by author)

This latest trend in town comes in endless variations. Be the first in your crew to rock this style. Besides elegance, the style is protective and long-lasting.

Golden goodness

Gold is reminiscent of luxury, success, achievement, triumph, royalty, and fortune. The style is for ladies looking to go adventurous with their hair.

Cute pigtails

Trending shuku hairstyles. Photo: @braidssbyemily, @hairbylaideeshay (modified by author)

Cornrows are one of the most protective and low-maintenance styles you can try for natural or relaxed hair. They sit close to the scalp and can take on a variety of shapes depending on the look you are going for, and pigtails are timeless.

Jumbo cornrows

Jumbo cornrows take little time to install at the hair salon. Beware that they may not last as long as small and medium ones.

Zig zag shuku hairstyle

Zigzag shuku hairstyle. Photo: @dbshair, @thefamilysalongh (modified by author)

If you are looking for a unique Shuku hairstyle with attachments, consider installing zigzag lines with hair attachments. You can rock this look for all sorts of occasions.

Cute with a pink twist

Many people associate pink with all things feminine and girly. If you are tapping to your feminine energy, try adding a bit of pink into your hair.

Zigzag bun

Shuku hairstyle with attachment. Photo: @the_pondside_salon, @luxurianthairstudio (modified by author)

If you like a simple look that feels stylish, you may want to try a zigzag bun. Not only will your hair be out of your face, but it will also highlight and frame your features.

Beaded shuku

Multi-coloured hair accessories have the power to transform simple cornrows into something sophisticated. The updo is cute, especially for little girls.

Banana shuku hairstyle

Banana shuku hairstyle. Photo: @triniqueen.braids, @trenzas_henrry (modified by author)

Slant or curvy braids are actually called banana braids. You are sure to steal the show with this look.

Ponytail curls

Remember in the 1990s and early 2000s when spiral curls were popular? Well, the curls are back in fashion, and you should rock them soon.

Afro piggies

What are Ghana braids? Photo: @braidsweet, @getbraidedby_jess (modified by author)

Natural afro or curly textured hair is healthy. If you want to embrace being African with a simple style, try the looks above. They are low-maintenance and can eliminate your regular trips to your stylist.

Afro banana

It is a great protective style, and it allows you to install some extra hair if you need to without much hassle. If you do it right, you will get a look that can make you look youthful and fresh.

Blue beauty

Shuku hairstyles. Photo: @growing_pains1, @dreamkidsandremoniadennis (modified by author)

Blue symbolises serenity, stability, inspiration, or wisdom. If this is the vibe you want in life, try incorporating a touch of blue in your cornrows.

Love-inspired

One thing that remains ever-evolving and always impressive is the ability of braiders to come up with trendy new styles. One such trendy new hairstyle making waves among black women is heart-shaped cornrows.

Orange goodness

Trending shuku hairstyles. Photo: @_claudialazaro_ (modified by author)

Bright and vibrant oranges are fun colours that burst with youthfulness, energy, and happiness. If you want to feel and look vibrant, try the looks above.

Grey goodness

White and grey hair extensions have become pretty common in today's world. They are a must-try in 2023.

Banana plus twists

You can add an extra touch to your banana cornrows by adding two or more twists on the sides. This hairstyle is considered simple and creates a fantastic look. If you are looking for Shuku hairstyles with Brazilian wool, try this look, but with the woollen extensions.

Beads on the side

What are Ghana braids? Photo: @1n_styles, @dluxebraidss (modified by author)

Tribal braids are an integral part of the black culture that has been passed down for generations. Tribal or medium beads are ideal accessories for a regular pony.

Cornrows in a roll

This look is ideal for a bridal team. Those who try this look are guaranteed a beautiful look. The overall look is simple and chic.

Natural shuku

Shuku hairstyles. Photo: @braidsweet, @styled2_perfection (modified by author)

If you have long natural hair, this would be a good style for you. Instead of letting your hair hang loose, why not hold it up in this super fashion look?

Simple goodness

If you are looking for a simple style with attachments, we have you covered. This is one of the latest cornrow hairstyles. This look is common among young ladies and teenagers.

Touch of maroon

Maroon is commonly associated with force, depth, and passion. If you are looking for protective hairstyles for a vacation, try the look above.

What is a shuku hairstyle?

Traditionally, the Shuku hairstyle was made by braiding a hump on top of the head to look like a basket. It featured a braided high ponytail. Today, braided cornrows are done in a bun.

What are goddess-style braids?

Goddess braids are essentially thicker cornrows. They can be styled in many ways for every occasion.

Which hairstyle are cornrows?

Cornrows refer to hair braided close to the scalp. They are often installed with hair extensions for a beautiful length. A cornrow hairstyle can stay in your hair for up to eight weeks.

What are Ghana braids?

Ghana braids are an African style of protective cornrow braids that go straight back. They are also known as Cherokee braids.

Shuku hairstyles are among the trending looks this year. If you have not tried any of the above looks, consider doing so soon.

