The number of visa applications processed in 2023 from Ghana has nearly doubled compared to 2022

Hariprasad Viswanathan, Head of Sub-Saharan Africa at VFS Global, outlined some of the new figures

Ghana filed over 42,000 Schengen visa applications in 2022, with Germany receiving the highest number of applications

The number of visa applications processed in 2023 from Ghana has nearly doubled compared to 2022.

According to Hariprasad Viswanathan, Head of Sub-Saharan Africa at VFS Global, applications processed at the Ghana Passport Premium Application Centres run by VFS Global saw a 30% increase in 2023.

VFS Global outlined data on visa applications.

Source: Getty Images

It said this reflects a growing desire among Ghanaians to travel abroad.

Ghana filed over 42,000 Schengen visa applications in 2022, with Germany receiving the highest number of applications, followed by France.

Germany also had the highest approval rate for Ghanaian visa applications at 75.4%, while Malta had the lowest approval rate at 26%.

There was also a significant rise in global outbound travel in 2023 in Ghana.

Factors contributing to the increased demand for visas included tourism, family visits, educational trips, and business travel.

Viswanathan was speaking during a media outreach session in Accra and advised applicants to apply for visas early due to limited appointment slots.

He also guided applicants, urging them to carry all necessary documentation.

According to an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report, Ghanaians are second among ECOWAS countries, migrating to OECD countries with a significant interest in permanent emigration.

The report said Ghanaian nationals are primarily interested in emigrating permanently.

Ghana warned about exodus of nurses

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana has been warned about the huge number of annual flights of Ghanaian nurses to the UK and the US.

The International Council of Nurses told the BBC that Ghana's health system could pay a great price in the coming years if the situation persists.

According to the ICN, Ghanaian patients are most at risk of the situation that poor working conditions for health workers in Ghana have triggered.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh