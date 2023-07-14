Okyenhene Amoatia Ofori Panin has called for action to end the incessant medical brain drain that Ghana is facing

The king of Akyem Abuakwa, when spoke at the 2023 Retreat for the Medical Superintendent Group, held in the Eastern Region

Amoatia Ofori Panin admitted that the heart of the problem of medical brain drain is an unending issue of remuneration

Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori-Panin has said the recent medical brain drain in Ghana has reached unprecedented levels and has called for immediate action.

The influential king of Akyem Abuakwa told participants of the 2023 Retreat for the Medical Superintendent Group in the Eastern Region that the phenomenon of medical personnel leaving Ghana in search of greener pastures constantly has devastating consequences on the nation's health system.

"UK saves an average of 2.7 billion dollars on training costs. This is a big loss to our country' Osagyefo Amoatia said.

Okyenhene Amoatia Ofori Panin (L) and a file photo of nurses in a queue. Source: Facebook/@mpaninsem

Source: Facebook

The retreat was on the theme "Enhancing Hospital Management Systems for Improved Health Care Delivery".

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Over 3,000 nurses left Ghana for better conditions abroad in Q1 2022

Nurses have been leaving Ghana in huge numbers for better conditions in Europe and America, according to the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA).

The GRNMA has said over 3,000 of its members have left Ghana by March 2022 because of poor salaries and conditions of service.

The Association said there was a looming crisis and urged the authorities to intervene.

Ghanaian youth should not see migration to the UK as a solution to their problems

Speaking at the retreat, the Okyenhene said the future of youths in Ghana in particular does not lie in migration to Europe.

He noted that the medical brain drain is already impacting the ratio of doctors to patients. He said that currently, Ghana has a ratio of 9 doctors to 100,000 patients, noting this was unacceptable.

Poor pay at the heart of the medical brain drain problem

Amoatia Ofori Panin said the heart of the current problem of medical brain drain from Ghana is an unending issue of remuneration.

He, therefore, asked authorities to take firm steps to address the issue since it was taking a toll on the health sector in Ghana.

He observed that, just as our continent was getting a respite from communicable diseases such as Malaria, HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Polio, we are now confronted with an alarming increase in lifestyle diseases.

International Council of Nurses warns about mass exodus of Ghanaian nurses

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Ghana has been warned about the constant annual flight of Ghanaian nurses to the UK and the US in huge numbers.

The International Council of Nurses told the BBC that Ghana's health system could pay a great price in the coming years if the situation persists.

According to the ICN, Ghanaian patients are most at risk of the situation that has been triggered by poor working conditions for health workers in Ghana.

Survey shows 90% of Ghanaian doctors want to leave Ghana

Also, a survey of 360 doctors has found that 90% of Ghanaian doctors have considered leaving the country for greener pastures.

The survey by the GMA shows that the number of doctors wanting to leave the country for better working conditions elsewhere has increased.

The finding is coming after over 3,000 registered nurses left Ghana for better working conditions in Europe and the USA.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh