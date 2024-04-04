President Nana Akufo-Addo has made changes to the Upper East and Upper West regional ministries

The presidency explained that these changes are part of efforts to ensure effective governance across the country

This comes after the first major overhaul under the Akufo-Addo administration on Wednesday, February 14, 2024

President Nana Akufo-Addo has swapped the Upper East and Upper West regional ministers.

In a statement from the Presidency, it was indicated that the Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, will assume the role of Upper West Regional Minister.

President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Source: Getty Images

Similarly, the Upper West Regional Minister, Hafiz Bin Salih, will move over to the Upper East Regional Minister portfolio.

The statement explained that these changes are part of efforts to ensure effective governance across the country.

The president tasked the Ministers to work tirelessly to promote the welfare and development of the people of the Upper West and Upper East regions.

Minister movements during earlier reshuffle

Ken Ofori-Atta was removed as finance minister on February 14, 2024, after over a year of controversy and protest against the embattled official.

Roads and Highways Minister Kwame Amoako-Atta and Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu were also removed.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah was moved to the housing ministry, and Francis Asenso Boakye was moved to the Ministry of Roads, among other reassignments.

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery was also reassigned as Minister of State at the office of the President.

Okoe Boye was elevated from the National Health Insurance Scheme boss to Minister of Health as some fresh faces entered the fray.

Stephen Amoah appointed deputy finance minister following Kumah's death

YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo reassigned Nhyiaeso MP Stephen Amoah to the Finance Ministry After John Apontuah Kumah's death.

Amoah was the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry until he was reassigned by the president.

John Kumah, the previous deputy finance minister and Ejisu MP, died on March 7, at about 12:40pm, at the Suhum Government Hospital.

Source: YEN.com.gh