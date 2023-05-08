A scientist has disclosed that high stress levels among Ghanaian youth have been identified as the main cause of rising cases of stroke

Dr Efua Commeh, the manager of the Non-Communicable Diseases unit of the Ghana Health Service, said stroke used to be recorded among very aged people but now it is occurring in the productive work group

She advised the youth to take up healthy lifestyles and get checked up regularly

An expert in non-communicable diseases has explained why Ghana is recording an alarming spike in stroke cases among its very young youths.

A recent report disclosed that at one hospital, the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, records between 800 to 1,000 cases of stroke annually with more than 300 people dying from the disease within the same period.

Dr Efua Commeh, manager of the Non-Communicable Diseases unit of the Ghana Health Service, has disclosed that stroke used to be recorded among very aged people but now it is occurring in the productive work group.

These creative images show a young woman (L) and man sitting with their heads in hands hands and showing the concept of stress. Source: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Stroke is caused chiefly by pressure

A stroke occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is blocked or when a blood vessel in the brain raptures.

In severe cases, a stroke causes lasting brain damage, long-term disability, or death.

According to Dr Commeh, stress has become the main cause of the recent spike in stroke cases recorded among young Ghanaians.

“Some of them, it is pressure from school, pressure from work, pressure from the home and pressure everywhere; and on top of these stresses, closing quite late from work and getting home late before eating in the night," she told the Daily Graphic.

The youth must get checked regularly

Dr Commeh also advised the youth to adopt the habit of getting regular check ups.

According to her, because these days many of the youth eat unhealthy diets, smoke cigerates, consume large amounts of alcohol use and do not engage in enough physical activity, their blood pressure is always high.

She said this high blood pressure could escalate into hypertension, another deadly non-communicable disease.

She there admonished the youth to regularly check their blood pressure.

