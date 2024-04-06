Bernard Aborkugya Mensah, the Municipal Chief Executive of Krachi East, has died after a year in office

Bernard Aborkugya Mensah, the Municipal Chief Executive of Krachi East, has died after a year in office.

When he died, Mensah was delivering a matriculation speech at the Dambai College of Education.

The Ghana News Agency reported that he was rushed to the Dambai Health Centre and then the WoraWora Government Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Mensah was 60 at the time of his death. He was a former Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party in the Krachi East Municipality.

A close source disclosed to the Ghana News Agency that the deceased’s wife also collapsed on hearing the news and is currently on admission at the same facility at WoraWora.

President Nana Akufo-Addo nominated him to replace the late MCE, Francis Kofi Okesu, who died in September 2022.

Okesu was notably found dead in a hotel room naked.

His body was found after the manager of the hotel alerted the police, who broke into his room.

