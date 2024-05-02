A video of Christian Atsu's lookalike showing off his football skills has left many in awe

This comes after the talented youngster featured for one of Ghana's junior teams and scored an amazing goal

Many people who reacted to the video commended the young player, with some urging him to work hard

A talented Ghanaian teen with a striking resemblance to the late Ghanaian player Christian Atsu is trending on social media.

Bright Awitor, a leftwinger who recently joined the Ghana national U-17 football team, known as the Black Starlets, dazzled ardent football fans after he scored an amazing goal during a friendly match.

It happened as he received the ball in front of the opponent's eighteen-yard box, moved towards the goal, and lobbed it beautifully over the goalkeeper.

After scoring that beautiful goal, Bright went across to the corner line and dropped some sassy dance moves, much to the delight of his teammates.

The video of Christian Atsu's lookalike, which was sighted on the Facebook page of Kofi TV, had raked in over 3000 likes and 100 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians commend Bright Awittor

Social media users who thronged the comments of the video congratulated Atsu's lookalike on his performance.

King Bills reacted:

His movement and ball control is just like Christian Atsu...awesome.

Elvis Kwesi Tsiboah Snr added:

Very good player,I have been playing with him at ogbojo st Peters school areas on Sundays

Sam Alhassan reacted:

Football talent in Ghana

Isaac Awuah Gyamfi reacted:

That's great talent but i think it's better we know his real name than to call him Atsu.With that he too can go far.

Ngmen-maaloo Peter Daful added:

He should be given Jersey number 7

Michael Carl Johnson reacted:

You will continue the legacy of Christian and you will win African best player one day,dont lose focus,Keep your head up,it is possible

Isaac Kwadwo Adu added:

Nicholas Jackson will miss this

