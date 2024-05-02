Stonebwoy's Livingstone Foundation has adopted a home for autistic kids in Ghana

This comes after a fan from the school who is a staunch fan of his music gained Stonebwoy's attention

Together with his wife and team, they visited the boy and donated several items to his school

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa, visited the Hopesetters Autism Center in Tema, an educational center where one of his biggest fans attend

Stonebwoy visited the center with the Livingstone Foundation to surprise the Holyfield Odorba, who caught the attention of Stonebwoy and the foundation through viral videos showcasing his performances of the musician’s songs.

The musician interacted with Holyfield's handlers and parents as he engaged them about the impact of his craft and other matters concerning the boy's passions.

Stonebwoy and his wife at Hopesetters Autism Center Photo source: Instagram/Stonebwoy, Instagram/TlfGhsns

Stonebwoy adopts Holyfield's school

In a video the Livingstone Foundation shared on social media, Holyfield's parents recounted the young boy's love for Stonebwoy and how he spends most of his time obsessing over the musician's songs.

Stonebwoy surprised the young fan with his presence and a huge donation to his family and the school.

"Holyfield was presented with a treasure trove of gifts, ranging from everyday essentials to tech-savvy souvenirs," the Livingstone Foundation confirmed in a release.

According to Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, the Livingstone Foundation has adopted Holyfield's school and hopes to send more aid to the school in future.

Netizens react to Stonebwoy and his wife's gesture

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they hailed Stonebwoy and his partner for their efforts.

@BEHAPPY_1010 said:

God continue to bless you and your husband! BHIM ❤️

@IkeDeModel1 wrote:

May God continue to bless you and your family

@LLoubassa commented:

This is amazing. @stonebwoy is blessed. We love his music from Congo here.

albykojo remarked:

Respect ...so much respect to Stonebwoy & Dr.... now that is wat the world shd be about trying to make a difference...

iniesta.boateng added:

Stonebwoy and dr louisa may de good lord continue to bless you all

