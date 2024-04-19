Organised labour has threatened to grind the country to a standstill if the government fails to pay members' tier-2 pensions by April 30

They say the government has shown no commitment to their appeals and demands, leaving them with no option but to strike

The TUC says all members under their umbrella will join in on the strike till their demands are met

Organised Labour is set to embark on strike action on May 2, if the government fails to pay its members' tier-2 pensions by April 30.

This follows what the labour unions describe as the government’s blatant disregard for their constant appeals and demands.

Organised labour has announced its intention to go on strike on May 2.

The Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, noted that the government’s nonchalance has left them no other option but to strike.

He said all labour unions under the Trades Union Congress will join in this strike action to demand the payment of the pensions.

The result will be the grinding to a halt of all public sector businesses.

Dr Baah hopes the government will heed their appeals in the face of the imminent strike and fulfil its obligations to the members.

Earlier, on Thursday, April 18, the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) also raised alarm about the government’s alleged failure to pay mandatory contributions for over 700,000 Ghanaian workers.

NAGRAT president Angel Carbonu said this is despite the government deducting the mandatory contributions from the workers’ salaries.

He said the tier-2 pension scheme contributions and other third-party deductions have not been paid into the requisite accounts since July 2023.

He accused the government of engaging in financial misconduct.

He said that with the payments halted, the financial futures of these public sector workers are in peril.

Three teacher unions strike

Earlier, three teacher unions embarked on a strike to protest their unsatisfactory conditions of service.

The unions complained about issues like the changes to the school calendar, the distribution of laptops and the blocking of teacher salaries by the Special Prosecutor.

They also said the negotiation of a new collective agreement should have been completed on or before February 29, 2024.

The unions that went on strike are the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT).

NSS personnel threaten to go on strike

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Service Personnel Association has threatened to take strike action if their allowance arrears are not paid.

The government is yet to settle their January and February allowance arrears Currently, the parties are in talks; however, should their allowances not be paid immediately, NASPA would lay down its tools.

