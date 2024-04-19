The Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana has lauded drivers adopting new transport fares

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union also urged its drivers not to increase transport fares

Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana has expressed satisfaction with the rate at which drivers are adopting new transport fares.

David Agboado, the PRO of the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana, told YEN.com.gh that even drivers under other unions were adopting the fare increases.

The Ministry of Transport has directed the police to arrest drivers sharing increased transport fares.

According to him, drivers across the country were slowly increasing fares.

Drivers have been concerned about cost components for the business, like various levies, fuel, and spare parts.

“We started and it is gaining ground and I am very happy it is gaining ground everywhere,” he said.

Though the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) of TUC and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) have urged members to maintain transport fares, Agboado said some of their drivers appeared to be breaking ranks.

“Some of their members are now taking the new price because they have waited for their bosses but its not coming.”

He stressed that the private transport operators needed to also be mindful of their profits despite also considering the impact of the fares on the cost of living.

“We are doing a transport business not a transport charitiy so we must. If it is a business, we must earn the benefits and that is what we are earning.

The fare increases have come despite the Ministry of Transport directing police to arrest drivers charging increased transport fares.

Earlier threats from drivers

Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana (C-DAG) and the Transport Operators of Ghana had threatened to increase their fares by 30% from Thursday, March 7, 2024.

YEN.com.gh checks indicated that the national executives of these groups did not sanction the statement.

In a press release on Monday, March 4, the two groups said the government had not addressed some key concerns, like fuel price increases.

Describing the fare adjustment as essential for business sustainability, they called on the government to engage with their leaders to facilitate a smooth implementation of the fare adjustments.

Trotro drivers threaten fare hikes in protest of new levies

YEN.com.gh reported that trotro drivers threatened to increase transport fares by 60%.

The transport union were making the threat in response to the Emission Levy Bill, which took effect in January 2024.

The Emissions Levy Bill imposes an annual charge on all owners of petrol and diesel cars.

