The High Court in Accra has dismissed an attempt to force President Akufo-Addo to receive the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill

South Dayi MP Nelson-Rockson Dafeamekpor filed an unsuccessful lawsuit at the high court to compel the president

The president explained that he would wait for the Supreme Court to pass judgment on lawsuits challenging the bill

A High Court has dismissed an attempt to force President Akufo-Addo to formally receive the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill approved by Parliament.

The court noted that granting such a request would be inappropriate because of the legal challenges of the bill at the Supreme Court.

Researcher and activist Dr Amanda Odoi and a lawyer, Richard Dela Sky, are the two persons challenging the bill at the Supreme Court in separate lawsuits.

South Dayi MP Nelson-Rockson Dafeamekpor filed the suit at the high court on March 25, 2024.

Nii Kpakpo Somoa Addo, the lawyer for Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has served notice of an appeal of the ruling, according to Citi News.

The non-receipt of the bill by the presidency since it was passed on February 28, 2024, has been a source of frustration for some figures in the legislature.

What has Akufo-Addo said about the anti-LGBT bill?

The president explained that he would wait for the Supreme Court to pass judgment on lawsuits challenging the bill before taking any action on the possible law.

"The operation of the institutions of the Ghanaian state will determine the future trajectory of the rule of law and human rights compliance in our country,” he said.

The bill, pushed by eight MPs, was sent back to Parliament by the president when sent for his assent.

Almost 60% of voters are in favour of “anti-LGBTQ bill”

YEN.com.gh reported that 59 percent of Ghanaian voters are in favour of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, according to a Global Info Analytics survey.

According to data, 37 percent said the president's non-assent would influence their voting decision.

Six thousand one hundred twenty-eight voters were interviewed for the survey, of which 5,928 responded to questions about who they intended to vote in the December 2024 elections.

