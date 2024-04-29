Mahama says Akufo-Addo should not obsess over who succeeds him

The 2024 presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has told President Akufo-Addo that he will not determine who becomes his successor

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, says Akufo-Addo has no authority to determine who succeeds him after the 2024 presidential election.

This comes after President Akufo-Addo, on a visit to Wa with his Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, told Ghanaians that he hopes to pass the mantle on to Dr Bawumia and not John Mahama.

John Mahama has told Akufo-Addo to leave a legacy of credible elections.

Reacting to the statement, former president John Dramani Mahama said God will decide who becomes president and that Akufo-Addo cannot pick and choose who will take over from him after the 2024 presidential election. He urged Akufo-Addo to prioritise a peaceful, transparent and credible election.

He said Ghana’s track record of conducting relatively peaceful and credible elections should not be tainted by the president’s desires but should serve the common good.

He said Akufo-Addo should uphold the country’s image as a beacon of democracy on the African continent.

John Mahama also took the opportunity to condemn the pockets of violence that had occurred during the 2020 elections, causing the death of some eight Ghanaians, and the government’s inaction to investigate the crime and bring culprits to book.

He said that if he is reelected in the upcoming December 7 polls, the case will be reopened, and the families of the deceased will be adequately compensated.

John Mahama said this in Damongo, Savannah Region, at the sod-cutting ceremony to construct a new multipurpose Ndewura Jakpa palace.

The former president is financing the project, which was designed by Architect Atibila and would be constructed by Grandeza Construction Company Limited.

The building draws inspiration from Sahelian architectural styles and is expected to be completed in October 2024.

Mahama tipped to win the 2024 elections

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that two UK research firms have predicted election victory for the National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 presidential election.

These predictions favouring Mahama came from the Economist Intelligence Unit and Fitch Solutions.

The Economist Intelligence Unit said declining living standards, limited job opportunities, and poor public services will drive Mahama's victory.

Fitch Solutions said former President Mahama is expected to win the swing regions by nearly 48 percent.

