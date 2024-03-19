President Akufo-Addo has issued a cease and desist letter against the transmission of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill to the Presidency

The president argued that the bill is facing two interlocutory injunctions from the Supreme Court, and thus he is barred from receiving the bill

He said receiving the bill would undermine the authority of the Court

President Akufo-Addo has directed that the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill should not be presented to him till the Supreme Court resolves the suits filed against the bill.

The bill, popularly known as the Anti-LGBT bill, is facing two suits at the Supreme Court.

Both suits allege the bill was passed under unconstitutional circumstances and infringed on the constitutionally guaranteed rights and freedoms of Ghanaians, particularly those in the LGBT community.

The plaintiffs are calling for the bill to be declared unconstitutional and null and void and have sought an interlocutory injunction preventing the president from assenting to it.

In a letter to the Clerk of Parliament, Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, stated that the Attorney General has advised President Akufo-Addo against taking any step in relation to the bill until the suits against it are resolved.

He added that till the issues are settled, it would be improper for the bills to be transmitted to the president and equally inappropriate for the president to accept the bill.

Bediatuo Asante said the president's decision is to not prejudice the injunctive relief and to not undermine the court's authority.

The presidency has, therefore, issued a cease and desist order to the Clerk of Parliament regarding the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.

Passage of Anti-LGBT bill faces intense backlash

The passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill has faced severe backlash from some civil society organisations and the international community.

They describe the bill as draconian and an infringement on human rights and freedoms and say it threatens Ghana's democratic dispensation.

The United Nations and the United States' State Department have urged the president not to assent to the bill.

In Ghana, a coalition of 18 CSOs is lobbying President Akufo-Addo not to assent to the Anti-LGBT bill.

They say if the president assents to the bill, they will drag the government to court.

Clergy advocates for conversion therapy for LGBT convicts

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the President of the Catholic Bishops' Conference, Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, called for a reconsideration of the sanctions under the Anti-LGBT bill.

He argued that just putting LGBT people in prison is not enough to eradicate the behaviour and suggested the government put in place corrective treatment for them before releasing them back into society.

