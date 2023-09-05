A man impersonating a medical doctor has been nabbed at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

The man was detected by suspicious staff of the hospital during regular processes

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital management assured that it has measures in place to spot impostors

A man impersonating a doctor has been picked up by police at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The suspect was picked up following suspicions raised by hospital staff.

The fake doctor was detected by the KATH staff. Source: Instagram/@mari_gyataa

The man, identified as Williams Cyril Kohen, was interrogated by hospital staff during routine rounds.

He was subsequently handed over to the hospital’s police post and transferred to the Central Police Command for further investigation.

A video from the hospital of the incident shows the man being accosted by a crowd of people.

The Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Kwame Frimpong, said the hospital had measures in place to spot impostors.

“We have a team-based system where all the team members are known and also remember that it is a training institution so most of the time the people who join us are our former students and so it is a very close-knit community and the team members are known to each other."

77-year-old fake doctor arrested

YEN.com.gh reported in an earlier story that a 77-year-old man, Harrison Amoatwor, has been arrested for posing as a doctor.

The medical director of the Jehovah Rapha Health Centre was arrested based on an intelligence report.

He put together a portfolio that he used to convince his clients to believe in whatever services he rendered.

Police arrest fake doctor at Kpong

The police arrested a 32-year-old fake doctor at Kpong in the Manya Krobo Municipality for allegedly defrauding people of GH¢60,000.

Michael Hope Amuzu defrauded over 58 people by telling them he would help them secure jobs in the security services, according to a report by the Daily Graphic.

The victims were said to have paid between GH¢700 and GH¢2,000 to him in the hope that he would help them get jobs in the police, army or immigration service.

Fake doctor nabbed at Abelenkpe

YEN.com.gh also reported that police officers, in collaboration with the Ghana Medical and Dental Council (GMDC), arrested a fake doctor in Accra in 2018.

The suspect, Allotey Addo, operated the private clinic at Abelenkpe, a suburb of Accra for about six years.

He was picked when he was chanced upon treating patients at Asamoah Clinic.

Source: YEN.com.gh