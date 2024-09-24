Freight forwarders and customs agents are protesting against exorbitant arbitrary charges by shipping lines

According to Edward Akrong, the former president of the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders, the arbitrary charges being charged by shipping lines have burdened them

He said they have resorted to a protest due to the government's failure to address their concerns

Significant players at Ghana’s ports have embarked on a protest against shipping lines operating at the ports.

The protest, which includes members of the Freight Forwarders Association of Ghana, the Customs Brokers Association of Ghana, and the Association of Customs House Agents of Ghana, is against exorbitant fees charged by the shipping lines.

Freight forwarders and customs agents at Ghana's ports say shipping lines have been charging them exorbitant and obscure charges.

In an interview with Citi FM, Edward Akrong, the former president of the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders, said the exorbitant fees and hidden charges charged by the shipping lines have become untenable and must stop.

He disclosed that for one to retrieve their cargo from a shipping line, it costs almost $1000 in fees and obscure charges.

He said the situation has greatly burdened importers and other port workers and affected their business.

Edward Akrong stated that several attempts to get the government via the Ministry of Transport to address these concerns have proven futile, hence their decision to protest against the shipping lines.

Government urged to improve port business environment

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana has urged the government to create a business-friendly environment to boost port traffic.

This follows Ghana’s recent slow port traffic growth due to tough competition from Togo.

Whereas the Tema Port receives 1.2 million containers per annum, Togo’s Lomé Port receives 1.5 million containers per annum.

This is despite both ports, starting in the early 2000s, receiving about 200,000 to 300,000 containers annually.

According to the association, the slow growth of port traffic demonstrated Ghana’s declining attractiveness as a place to do business.

The concern was raised at an event to launch the Port Effectiveness and Public-Private Cooperation for Competitiveness Project (PEPP II), funded by the Danish Foreign Ministry.

The project seeks to provide data to inform decision-making processes at the state level to enhance Ghana’s blue economy and improve port efficiency.

Alan promises fixed rate at ports

YEN.com.gh reported that the independent presidential candidate John Alan Kyerematen has promised to establish a fixed exchange rate regime for import duty payments within the first year of his presidency if he is elected.

The policy, expected to last a maximum of six months, is part of the independent candidate’s first-year economic recovery plan to reduce the high level of imported inflation in the economy.

He explained that fixing the foreign exchange rate would stabilise the economy and ensure predictability in the country’s business environment.

